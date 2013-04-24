By Francesca Landini
MILAN, April 24 Italy's two-year debt costs fell
on Wednesday to their lowest level since European Monetary Union
in 1999 as the expected appointment of a new prime minister
looked set to end two months of post-election deadlock.
Bets the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as
soon as next week are also fuelling a hunt for yield that is
benefiting Italian and Spanish debt.
"The auction outcome is really strong as the funding costs
for Italy fell sharply," said Luca Cazzulani, rate strategist at
UniCredit.
The treasury sold 2.5 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon
bonds, paying a yield of 1.17 percent, much lower than the 1.75
percent it paid at a similar sale one month ago.
Rome issued also 0.75 billion euros of inflation-linked
bonds maturing on September 15, 2023, reaching the total
top-planned amount for the sale.
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano called Enrico Letta,
deputy head of the centre-left Democratic Party, to a meeting on
Wednesday in a move widely seen as a prelude to asking Letta to
form a new government.
"Hefty redemptions helped the sale, but the Italian debt
market is underpinned today mainly by the expectation a new
government will be formed soon," said Sergio Capaldi, strategist
at Intesa Sanpaolo.
The new coalition government, which could take office in a
matter of days, would be backed primarily by rivals on the
centre-left and centre-right, the same parties that had refused
to cut a deal after the Feb. 25 elections.
Hopes that the impasse would soon be over triggered a rally
in the bond market, driving yields on 10-year Italian government
bonds below 4 percent on Tuesday, to the lowest
levels in two years and a half.
A monthly German Ifo survey of economic sentiment that fell
well short of expectations meanwhile bolstered expectations that
an interest rate cut by the ECB may come soon.