ROME/WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Italy plans to maintain
its order for 90 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets,
despite political pressure to slash spending on the planes,
after winning a major maintenance contract, sources in Rome and
the U.S. told Reuters.
Lawmakers from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling
Democratic Party in May called for the government to halve
spending on the project, while some opposition parties want it
dropped completely.
Renzi talked last year of cutting spending on the F-35
programme to help pay for income tax cuts for low earners,
showing the jet order was still a possible target in Italy's
efforts to revive its moribund economy while cutting its 2
trillion euro debt.
In 2012, then-prime minister Mario Monti cut orders by 30
percent as he sought to shore up the public accounts in the wake
of the euro zone debt crisis. The government has estimated the
cost of acquiring 90 F-35s at 12 billion euros ($14 billion).
But it is now ruling out further cuts after state-controlled
defence technology group Finmeccanica won a major
maintenance contract for the stealth fighter,
and as it seeks to guarantee the future viability of its fleet,
an Italian source familiar with the programme told Reuters.
"The right number (of jets) for Italy to have the industrial
role it wants is 90," the source said. "Respecting the contract
is in line with the various parliamentary resolutions and 90 is
a number that allows us to ensure the country's defence needs."
Sources in Washington backed up this view.
"The industrial participation is proportional to the number
of planes that you order. If they (Italy) reduced the order
number, the work they're doing at the FACO (final assembly and
check out) facility, and the maintenance work would go down,"
one source said.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon office that runs
the F-35 program, said: "Italy remains committed to the
programme and their F-35 profile has them procuring 90 F-35s."
The new jet will replace Italy's increasingly obsolete
fighter force at a time of rising international tensions for the
NATO member, with pro-Russian rebels fighting the Ukrainian
government and, just across the Mediterranean, forces claiming
allegiance to Islamic State militants gaining ground.
Italy closed its embassy in Libya on Sunday and stepped up
its call for a U.N. mission there. On Friday, Foreign Minister
Paolo Gentiloni said Italy was "ready to fight" in Libya.
