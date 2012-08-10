ROME Aug 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Friday he was seeking special powers to safeguard the
country's strategic defence industry assets, which are owned by
state-controlled military contractor Finmeccanica.
The powers will apply to industries that are "in the
essential interest of defending national security" and will have
to be reviewed by the "relevant authorities" before they are
adopted, a government statement said.
The measures should not interfere with Finmeccanica's plans
to raise 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) by selling non-core
units in the transport and energy industries, two political
sources said.
The new rules, passed during a Cabinet meeting in Rome, are
a further step towards limiting what were known as "golden
share" powers to veto ownership changes at certain Italian
companies and will be used on a "case by case" basis, the
statement said.
Italy passed a new law in May to comply with European Union
competition regulations that required the government to specify
the industries the state intends to shield from takeover or sale
with specific decrees like the one issued on Friday.
One of the sources said the veto powers will embrace assets
held by Finmeccanica subsidiaries including aerospace company
Alenia, helicopter maker AgustaWestland, defence electronics
maker Selex Galileo, satellite firm Telespazio, weapons maker
Oto Melara and torpedo manufacturer Wass.
Also affected are aerospace engines maker Avio, controlled
by private equity fund Cinven, and ship builder Fincantieri.
Finmeccanica, 30 percent owned by the state, wants to sell
its Ansaldo Energia energy unit and its AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo
STS rail companies to focus on its core aerospace and
defence businesses and cut debt.
Germany's Siemens is in talks to buy a stake in
Ansaldo Energia, while Japan's Hitachi is carrying out
due diligence for AnsaldoBreda and possibly Ansaldo STS.