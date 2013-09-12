ROME, Sept 12 Italy's government shares the
concerns of the European Central Bank about the country's budget
deficit trend and is working to prevent the deficit overshooting
the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of output, Welfare Minister Enrico
Giovannini said on Thursday.
Italy's fiscal gap at the end of August was almost twice as
high as in the same period of 2012, and in its monthly bulletin
on Thursday the ECB warned of "increasing risks" that Italy will
miss its 2013 target of a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 2.9 percent.
"The risks are very clear to the government," Giovannini
told reporters in Rome. "It's a concern that the ECB shares with
the government and the country, and that is why safeguards have
been introduced on 2013 and there is close monitoring by the
Treasury."
Giovannini also said that data on Thursday showing an
unexpected drop in industrial output for July did not change the
government's expectation that Italy's long recession would
bottom out in the third or the fourth quarter.