* Court overturned 2012 reform that saved 5 bln euros

* Government plans policy response to ruling this month

* Economy minister says extra cuts "not on horizon" (Adds details, background)

ROME, May 5 Italy will try to minimise the impact on the public deficit of a ruling last week that declared invalid a 2012 pension reform that saved the state billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

The constitutional court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario Monti's technocrat government that blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,680) per month.

The reform yielded savings of some 5 billion euros, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, for Italy's public finances in 2012-2013.

The court did not spell out what action the government would have to take so it is not clear whether the pensioners must now be reimbursed or over what time frame. The implications for this year's accounts are equally unclear.

"I can guarantee that we are working in all directions to take a decision which respects the law and the constitutional court's decision but which minimises the cost for public finances," Padoan told a panel of lawmakers in the Senate.

He said extra belt-tightening measures this year to ensure that the government meets its goal of keeping the budget deficit inside 2.6 percent of GDP were "not on the horizon."

Current Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet will pass an emergency decree this month in response to the court's ruling, a government source told Reuters, without giving indications on the measures to be taken.

Italy's budget deficit in 2012 was 3.0 percent of GDP, right on the European Union ceiling, and was 2.9 percent in 2013. The deficits in both years may eventually be revised upwards in light of the constitutional court's decision.

($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)