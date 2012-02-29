ROME Feb 29 The Rome government's "Grow
Italy" plan to deregulate the service sector and boost the
economy is so weak after the latest amendments in parliament
that it reinforces the image of a country that is
"unreformable", according to a leading free-market think-tank.
The package was already timid when it was presented by Mario
Monti's technocrat government on Jan. 20 and it has become even
more so after being watered down in parliament, the Bruno Leoni
Institute said in a statement.
"The result is disappointing and means that yet again Italy
will be seen abroad as a country which is unreformable because
it is hostage to vested interests, both large and small," the
Institute's director Alberto Mingardi said in the statement on
Tuesday night.
The package, which contains measures affecting sectors such
as pharmacies, taxis, banks and lawyers, is expected to be put
to a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday and must be
definitively approved in the second half of March.
Having already been fiercely debated in parliamentary
committees, it is unlikely to be significantly changed when it
moves to the Chamber of Deputies after Thursday's Senate vote.
The Institute, comprising pro-market economists and
commentators, gave a cautious welcome to the package when it was
originally presented but said it had been weakened rather than
strengthened in parliament.
Monti presented the Grow Italy plan a month after winning
parliamentary approval in December for a "Save Italy" austerity
package worth around 33 billion euros aimed at balancing the
budget in 2013 and heading off the euro zone debt crisis.
He said reducing the privileges of professional bodies and
opening up sheltered sectors of the economy could mitigate the
recessionary effect of the austerity plan and help Italy's
medium term growth prospects.
The package was widely welcomed abroad, both by Italy's
European partners and the head of the Paris-based Organisation
of Economic Co-operation and Development. Monti has reversed a
collapse in market confidence in Italy which brought the country
to the brink of economic disaster in November.
However, several early government proposals, such as easing
some firing restrictions and deregulating discount sales in
shops, were dropped when the package was approved by the
cabinet, and many other measures have been partly dismantled in
parliament.
Monti depends on support from a grand coalition of parties
ranging across the spectrum from centre left to centre right and
they have diluted many of the measures to protect their
supporters.
Parliament for example scrapped a norm obliging lawyers,
architects and other professions to provide a written cost
estimate to clients before taking on a job.
Taxi drivers, whose militancy made them a symbol of
resistance to the package, won a battle to have the allocation
of new licences decided by mayors, over whom they are considered
to have considerable influence, rather than an independent
transport authority, as the government originally proposed.
On the other hand moves to reduce Italian banking fees, the
highest in the euro zone, have been strengthened, with lower
commission charges and the introduction of virtually free
current accounts for low-income pensioners.
The government is still negotiating with employers and trade
unions on more broad ranging reforms to the labour market.