ROME, March 1 The Italian government won a
confidence vote on Thursday approving measures to deregulate the
service sector which Prime Minister Mario Monti says are
essential to boost growth.
The Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of the government,
by 237 votes to 33, and the package of measures now goes to the
lower house of parliament where it is expected to be finally
approved later this month.
The government called the confidence vote to avoid prolonged
debate on 1,700 proposed amendments to the plan, which affects
sectors such as pharmacies, taxis, banks and lawyers.
Many of the deregulation measures, dubbed by Monti the "Grow
Italy" bill, have been diluted or dismantled by parties
protecting vested interests during more than two weeks of debate
in a Senate committee.
For example, liberalisaton of taxi licence distribution was
abandoned, leaving authority on this with city mayors, who are
seen as susceptible to the powerful local taxi lobbies, rather
than a new transport authority.
However, some measures were toughened in the Senate, in
particular for banks. The bill introduces virtually free bank
accounts for low-income pensioners, and it bans banks from
charging commissions on credit lines.
The governing committee of Italy's banking lobby (ABI)
resigned today to protest against the package.
The plan, which the government sent to parliament on Jan.
20, was intended to stimulate Italy's chronically slow growth
after Monti pushed through a tough "Save Italy" austerity
package in December-shortly after being brought in to fend off
the euro zone debt crisis.
But critics say the modifications imposed by the broad
coalition supporting Monti have taken most of the teeth out of
the measures and dashed hopes of fundamental change.
Public transport workers staged rolling four-hour strikes
hitting train and bus services across Italy on Thursday in
protest at parts of the "Grow Italy" package, which trade unions
say fails to address major structural weaknesses and lack of
investment in transport services.