* Cabinet approves decree after 8-hour meeting
* Some proposals dropped, measures face opposition, strikes
* Must be approved by parliament within 60 days
* PM Monti promises new package to cut red tape next week
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Jan 20 Italy's cabinet on Friday
approved legislation to deregulate some service sectors and
professions in an effort to increase competition, cut costs to
consumers and boost chronically weak growth in the euro zone's
third largest economy.
"We have adopted a package of structural reforms to help
growth," Prime Minister Mario Monti said after an 8-hour cabinet
meeting. "More competition means more chance for young people
and less for rents and privilege."
With Italy in the frontline of the euro zone debt crisis,
Monti is keen to convince markets that a sluggish, hidebound
economy can be reformed, even if some commentators question the
growth-boosting potential of the raft of micro-measures.
He said the reforms, affecting sectors ranging from
pharmacies to banks, notaries and taxi drivers, were sure to
meet with opposition because "many people prefer the status quo
rather than facing new challenges".
Taxi drivers and lawyers have announced strikes against the
measures, which are effective immediately but must be approved
by parliament within 60 days or they will expire.
The package includes an abolition of minimum fees for all
professional services, the issuance of 5,000 new pharmacy
licences and the creation of an authority responsible for
managing energy and infrastructure networks.
In future it will be possible to do part of the
apprenticeships needed to join professional guilds at
university.
However, ministers did not offer a full breakdown of the
measures at a news conference.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said the government had
decided to suspend the so-called "beauty contest" to award new
digital television frequencies, a method intended to award
frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.
It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing
operators, including former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
Mediaset group, Italy's biggest broadcaster.
INSIDERS
Monti's efforts to open up the "closed shop" mentality that
has grown up around the professions in Italy is being fiercely
opposed by the insiders who benefit.
Monti cited a study by the Bank of Italy estimating that
increasing service competition could boost growth by 11 percent
in the long run, with half of that coming during the first three
years after reform.
The government, which has been working on the deregulation
measures for weeks, watered down some of its initial proposals,
including easing firing rules, abolishing limits on discount
sales by retailers and increasing the number of taxi licenses.
Taxi drivers, traditionally a particularly militant group,
have held weeks of wildcat strikes, including surrounding the
prime minister's residence in Rome with their cars.
They announced further action to protest against the
government's decision to assign the issuance of new licences to
a transport authority rather than to mayors, on whom the taxi
drivers feel they have more influence.
Monti said Italy's economy, which has lagged the euro zone
average for every year since comparative records began to be
compiled by Eurostat in 1996, was hampered by insufficient
competition, poor infrastructures and excessive bureaucracy.
He said the first two problems were addressed by the package
of measures adopted on Friday, while next week the governemnt
would present another package aimed at cutting red tape.
Already under pressure from vested interests affected by his
reforms, Monti was also attacked on Monday by Berlusconi, whom
he depends on for his parliamentary majority.
Berlusconi told reporters that measures adopted so far by
the new government had "produced no results" and that he was
ready to return to power soon.