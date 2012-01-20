ROME Jan 20 Italy's cabinet on Friday
approved legislation to deregulate some service sectors and
professions in an effort to increase competition and boost
economic growth, Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala said.
The cabinet approved the decree after a meeting lasting
around eight hours. The measures will become immediately
effective but must be approved by parliament withing 60 days or
they will expire.
They are strongly opposed by some of the categories
affected, including taxi drivers, pharmacists and petrol station
operators.