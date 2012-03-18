ROME, March 17 The Italian Treasury holds
derivatives contracts to hedge some 160 billion euros, or almost
10 percent of state bonds in circulation, the government has
told the Chamber of Deputies.
Education Undersecretary Marco Rossi Doria made the
announcement in answer to a parliamentary question after U.S.
investment bank Morgan Stanley said it had received 3.4 billion
euros to close derivatives contracts with Italy's Treasury.
Morgan Stanley's announcement sparked controversy in Italy,
with opposition lawmakers noting the sum paid was around half of
what the government aims to garner this year from a hike in
value added tax as part of its austerity measures.
In answers recorded on the Chamber of Deputies website,
Rossi Doria said the Treasury had actually paid Morgan Stanley
2.567 billion euros.
He added that the state still has derivatives contracts
worth some 160 billion euros, or nearly 10 percent of the 1.624
trillion euros of Italian bonds in circulation.
He said the contracts with Morgan Stanley, made up of two
interest rate swaps and two swap options, were closed under an
"Additional Termination Event" clause.
These co-called break clauses are rare in contracts
involving sovereigns, and the clause was only present in the
Treasury's contracts with Morgan Stanley, Rossi Doria said.
He did not account for the discrepancy between the 2.567
billion euros he said the Treasury had paid to Morgan Stanley
and the 3.4 billion euros referred to by the bank in its report
to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Italy's use of derivatives to guarantee its public debt
yielded a loss of 2 billion euros in 2011 in the form of higher
interest payments and 4 billion euros in 2007-2010, official
figures show.