* Largest sovereign swaps user to post collateral
* Questions remain over how initiative will be funded
* Banks hope move will encourage others to follow
By John Geddie and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Banks are hoping other reluctant
public sector clients will match Italy's move towards posting
margin against its derivative contracts, creating a more
balanced relationship that will make swaps business more viable
under new regulations.
While the finer details are still being ironed out, the
adoption of two-way collateral agreements with what has
historically been the most prevalent sovereign user of
derivatives would mark a major coup for the industry.
"It is a shift to the way that the market is moving. You
have seen the agencies move that way, some of the supranationals
are about to break rank, and eventually all of the sovereigns
will have to change too," said one head of sovereign,
supranational and agency (SSA) origination.
Basel III has ramped up the cost of transacting unsecured
derivatives, leading to banks relentlessly lobbying clients to
move towards symmetrical credit support annexes (CSAs) in order
to ease credit and funding constraints.
Some banks saw the costs of the business as too prohibitive;
UBS decided to largely withdraw from dealing with SSA clients a
year ago.
Others hiked transaction fees or refused to deal with
lower-rated issuers, effectively barring them from foreign
currency markets.
This has led to a trickle of struggling sovereigns such as
Portugal and Ireland agreeing to post margin over the past few
years, while quasi-sovereign issuers such as Germany's KfW have
embraced the change to obtain better swaps prices.
However, supranationals, like the European Investment Bank,
which are the largest users of cross-currency swaps that become
punitively expensive under Basel III, are still refusing to
budge.
THE ITALIAN JOB
Italy's lawmakers have hammered out a draft decree to update
its collateral agreements, which has been tacked onto the budget
law and is expected to be approved by parliament before
year-end.
"[Posting collateral] is becoming an international standard,
recommended by the IMF," an Italian Treasury official told IFR.
Italy stated in a draft document seen by Reuters that the
measure is necessary to reduce the credit exposure of bank
counterparties, and allow easier and cheaper sales of government
bonds.
It will also allow it to fulfil its desire to tap the dollar
market, from which it has been absent for three years.
Its need to diversify its investor base is understandable.
Analysts expect gross issuance of some EUR470bn-EUR490bn from
Italy in 2014 at a time when there is a dwindling pool of
European Central Bank cash sloshing around European money
markets.
Increasing pressure from its banking group to sign swap
agreements may also have played a role. The country's
notoriously large uncollateralised swaps portfolio - estimated
by some dealers as being in the region of EUR40bn - has long
been a thorn in the side of capital-constrained banks, which
have taken increasingly aggressive measures to manage their
Italian risk.
Morgan Stanley won grudging respect from rivals when it
invoked a break clause to unwind USD3.4bn of Italian swaps
exposure in late 2011.
DEVIL IN THE DETAILS
Banks will be studying the fine print of Italy's new
documentation with interest.
Italy posting cash collateral on a daily basis without
restrictions would provide dealers with the maximum amount of
security, allowing them to lower swaps prices.
But the prospect of finding hundreds of millions of
collateral when swaps positions drift underwater is an issuer's
nightmare, and explains why many have been slow to amend
documentation so far.
Telling taxpayers an extra few billion euros will be added
to the national debt to pay off derivatives contracts is hardly
a vote-winner.
There are various halfway houses, such as posting government
bonds that dealers can raise cash against in repo markets, or
introducing mark-to-market thresholds below which collateral
transfers aren't necessary. But banks tend to push back against
such compromises.
"If you're a well-rated bank then credit, not funding, is
your main concern. Posting BTPs is not a long-term solution,"
said a debt capital markets origination head.
The Italian Treasury official said it was still analysing
various solutions as regards the type of collateral it would
post. What happens to its meaty legacy portfolio is also
unclear.
"It will be a selective application [of collateral] to the
stock/new issues," said the official.
Either way, Italy's openness to overhauling its swaps
agreements is cause for cheer among banks, which hope it may
presage a similar move from supranational issuers that have
proved largely intransigent to date.
"It is a step in the right direction," said the head of
rates at a major bank. "It may encourage other SSAs to follow,
but it's not clear it will change the mind of EIB, which is the
most important one."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Christopher Whittall; editing by
Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)