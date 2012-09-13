MILAN, Sept 13 Italy's Industry Ministry
confirmed that talks continued with potential buyers of the De
Tomaso sportscar brand including BMW, a trade union
said in a statement on Thursday, and aims to open a sale process
by mid-October.
Representatives from the ministry, the unions and the local
governments of the Piedmont region and the city of Grugliasco
met on Thursday in Rome, the union said.
"We had confirmation that talks with possible Italian
partners (who would buy the structural assets) and with BMW
continue," said Giuseppe Anfuso, Turin secretary of the UILM
trade union in a statement after the meeting.
A botched De Tomaso turnaround fell through earlier this
year. The buyer had purchased a former Pininfarina
factory on the outskirts of Turin and aimed to produce SUVs and
sports cars under the De Tomaso brand.
The plan's collapse left about 1,000 workers unemployed and
pointed to the difficulties local authorities face in restarting
shuttered car factories.
A spokesman for BMW said in May the group had no interest in
the De Tomaso brand or any of its sites.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Holmes)