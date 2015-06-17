* PM aiming to beat European digital targets
* Italy high-speed Internet laggard
* Renzi's interest sign of new industrial policy
* Top phone group said plan was too costly
By Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 17 Italy's Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi and the chief of Enel SpA took time out of a
visit to Malta in April to discuss a matter of national
importance: how to use the state-controlled utility's pipes and
pylons to help get high-speed Internet to all Italian homes.
Renzi had long wanted Telecom Italia to cable the
country for super-fast Internet to get Italy's digital reach up
to speed with the rest of Europe and help kick-start a suffering
economy. But the former state phone monopoly had deemed the
effort too expensive, considering the low demand.
So he asked Francesco Starace whether Enel's electricity
cables could be used to cut the cost, according to two people
familiar with the Malta talks.
The meeting forced Telecom Italia's hands. Management was
worried that Renzi might coax Enel into working with a rival
telecoms company, according to a source at the company. Telecom
and Enel are now studying ways to cooperate.
Renzi's intervention is a clear sign of how the 40-year-old
leader is crafting a new policy for Italy's industry, which was
owned and managed by the state for decades until 1990s
privatisations. Governments since have largely stayed out of big
national projects, with the exception of some, largely
unsuccessful, attempts to block foreign takeovers.
"Renzi wants to see a quantitative and qualitative change
and he's bashing a few heads together to get things moving,"
said Stefano Pileri, a former head of technology at Telecom
Italia and now CEO of telecoms equipment supplier Italtel.
A spokesman for Renzi declined to comment on the Malta
meeting.
A large part of his plan is getting industry on his side.
Last year, he elevated a host of new managers to Italy's
state-controlled companies, including Starace.
The government is also seeking to change top management at
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), in the hope of
giving it a bigger role in the economy.
The approach is not without risk. With a debt forecast this
year to be 132.5 percent of gross domestic product, the Italian
state is limited financially. Some executives say the government
should focus on creating a better business environment - such as
lower taxes and clearer laws - rather than getting directly
involved in private business affairs.
"It's very important we don't go back to interventionist
measures and models from the past," Federico Ghizzoni, the head
of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit, said recently.
STATE INVESTMENT
Renzi has been at his most active in the telecoms sector. In
March, his cabinet approved a 12-billion-euro ($13.5 billion)
plan to build a fibre optic network nationwide. His goal is to
beat European Union 2020 targets for ensuring high-speed
Internet. The state would provide half the amount if private
players committed the rest.
The plan said that for maximum speed, the fibre needed to
reach the inside of people's homes, not just the streets, the
option that Telecom Italia preferred.
Telecom was privatised in 1997 to help fund Italy's bid to
join the euro single currency but a revolving door of owners
piled up debt, crimping the company's investment potential.
Now, Telecom's new management is selling assets and halting
dividend payments in order to shift back to investment. It has
earmarked 700 million euros to bring fibre inside the homes of
40 big Italian towns and has considered more than doubling that,
according to people familiar with the plan. But that leaves it
short of the government's wish to connect at least 500 cities.
Telecom is worried that a fast switch to ultra-broadband
would render its ageing 15 billion-euro copper network
redundant. It is sceptical large investments make sense for its
shareholders. According to a report by Italy's chamber of
commerce association four out of 10 small entrepreneurs say they
do not need it for their business.
Faced with Telecom's reticence, officials in Renzi's
entourage at one point floated the idea to certain Telecom
Italia investors that the state reinvest in the company to give
Rome a greater voice in broadband strategy, according to people
familiar with the discussions. Government officials deny they
are considering taking a stake in Telecom Italia.
THE LAST MILE
Starace - a nuclear engineer by training who focuses on new
technologies - saw an opportunity in the broadband debate to
lay fibre cable using Enel's infrastructure. He has said that
joining forces could mean Internet costs could drop to a fourth
of what they are now.
Cooperation between energy and telecoms sectors is not new.
European Union law requires utility companies to offer up their
grids if there is a need. There has already been cooperation
between power and phone companies on new generation networks in
Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark.
But there are many questions, including how many of Enel's
pipes have room for telecoms cables. A source familiar with
Telecom Italia's fibre plans said estimated benefits of
cooperation with Enel are limited to one out of ten buildings in
Italy.
Moreover, Enel does not have a strong network presence in
big Italian cities including Rome and Milan. And regulatory
issues on who does what and for what returns without burdening
the taxpayer will need to be tackled.
"It makes a lot of sense to cooperate with Enel in
broadband. It remains to be seen if it works from an industrial
and financial standpoint," Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe
Recchi said.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes; Additional
reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Paola Arosio, Paolo Biondi,
Stefano Rebaudo, Alberto Sisto; Editing by Alessandra Galloni
and Anna Willard)