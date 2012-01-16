* Operator said ship deviated from correct route
* IMO may re-examine safety measures for liner industry
(Adds further IMO comment)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 16 Over-reliance on electronic
navigation systems and a failure of judgment by the captain are
seen as possible reasons for one of the worst cruise liner
disasters of all time, maritime specialists say.
Industry experts say modern passenger ships such as the
Costa Concordia, that ran aground off Italy's west coast at the
weekend, are equipped with state of the art global positioning
systems and collision avoidance radar tracking facilities.
Nevertheless, the human dimension is still vital.
"All these gizmos are aids to navigation and it does not
absolve you, as master, from taking responsibility for
exercising good seamanship which is constant monitoring of your
position accurately and making reference to all available
material including printed charts and the local knowledge of the
area," said John Dalby, chief executive with specialists Marine
Risk Management.
"At all times the master is responsible for the safe
navigation of a ship, and he ultimately bears the risk
responsibility here."
The operator of 114,500-tonne Costa Concordia said the
captain's actions had caused the tragedy in which at least six
people died.
Dalby said there were also questions about whether there
were enough qualified crew with maritime experience on board,
rather than staff whose role was in passenger hospitality.
"In a situation where you are in confined waters, things can
happen very, very quickly; faster than a GPS can refresh or be
referred to," he said.
Pier Luigi Foschi, chairman and chief executive of Costa
Crociere, which operates the Costa Concordia said on Monday the
crew responded adequately "given the circumstances in line with
the training and instruction they have received".
Foschi said the ship had deviated from the correct route
when it hit rocks near the coast, tearing a large hole in the
hull, and that the captain had contravened company safety
procedures.
"The only thing I can repeat is that was not the ordinary
route that the ship was taking at the time," he said.
The captain denies being too close to the coast and says the
rock he hit was not marked on charts.
SAFETY AT SEA
Other maritime experts said a combination of human and
technical errors were likely to have contributed.
"An error chain is where several things have gone wrong,"
said Len Holder, former master of the Honourable Company of
Master Mariners industry association.
"Looking at the Herald of Free Enterprise, several things
went wrong, none of which should have caused the accident but
when they all came up together that is where the problems
occurred," he said referring to a British car ferry disaster in
which 193 people were killed.
U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) said if necessary it would re-examine safety regulations
for large cruise liners pending the outcome of investigations.
Cruise ship safety measures are regulated by IMO
conventions.
"It is important to recognise that the last century has seen
an astonishing growth in legislation on the safety of shipping,"
a senior ship industry source said.
"Marine accidents are now rare events when the thousands of
voyages undertaken annually in often appalling weather are taken
into account. Certainly no more regulation is required but a
focus on application and compliance may be something that the
IMO will consider."
IMO Secretary-General Koji Sekimizu said the outcome of the
investigations should not be pre-judged, adding that the agency
should not take the accident lightly, adding that the causes of
the incident were still not established.
"We should seriously consider the lessons to be learnt and,
if necessary, re-examine the regulations on the safety of large
passenger ships in the light of the findings of the casualty
investigation," he said on Monday.
Others said the disaster could encourage more rigorous
training of crews.
"In the immediate future aftermath if there is a higher
emphasis on the inspection of cruise ships, that maybe focused
towards the training and qualifications of the navigating crew
and the crew that is assisting with emergency responses in terms
of helping passengers," said Ted Thompson, with the industry
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
Some maritime specialists say the growing size of cruise
liners has posed risks in the event of a sinking.
"The problem with the big ones tends to be getting people
off safely if there is an incident," said Holder, who is also
chairman of maritime training company Videotel.
Industry officials say size was not an issue.
"Different ships are built for different markets, different
routes but every cruise ship is built to operate or is certified
to operate around the globe," said Robert Ashdown, technical,
environment and operations director for the European Cruise
Council, the umbrella group for cruise companies.
"These ships routinely face the worst that nature can throw
at them, whether it's the Bay of Biscay in December or whether
it's a Caribbean tropical storm or the high seas of the
Antarctic ocean. These ships are stable in those conditions and
they are safe."
CLIA's Thompson said new cruise liners were fitted with
propeller systems that enabled more manoeuvrability.
"To actually turn a ship .. is much more quickly done than
in the past," he said. "This is such a one-off event, passengers
can and should feel safe cruising on modern cruise ships."
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Drazen Jorgic)