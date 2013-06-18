By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, June 19 An Italian court is expected to
rule on Wednesday on whether legendary fashion duo Domenico
Dolce and Stefano Gabbana should be sent to prison for allegedly
hiding hundreds of millions of euros from the tax authorities.
The case, one of the few prominent tax disputes to go to
court in Italy, dates back to 2004, when the pair sold their
brand to Luxembourg-based holding company Gado to allegedly
avoid declaring taxes on royalties of about 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion).
Cash-strapped Italy has recently stepped up action on tax
evasion, something that was also featuring high at this week's
Group of Eight meeting.
The Italian tax agency has carried out highly publicised tax
raids at chic tourist locations while increasing scrutiny on
corporate structures.
Dolce and Gabbana, who count pop singer Madonna and model
Naomi Campbell among their clients and who draw inspiration from
Italy's "dolce vita" (sweet life) style of the 1950s, have
denied the charges.
Several of their business associates are also on trial in
Milan.
Separate to the criminal case, Italy's Tax Commission
slapped the stylists earlier this year with 343.4 million euros
in fines for not declaring in Italy earnings related to Gado,
current owner of the D&G and Dolce & Gabbana brands.
Prosecutor Gaetano Ruta, who is working on the criminal
case, said late in May the two should be sentenced to two and
half years in jail as they were the people who "indirectly"
benefited most from the operation.
"Gado was 80 percent controlled by D&G srl which was owned
50 percent each by Dolce and Gabbana," Ruta has said.
The harshest sentence available to the court in these cases
is five years. The two fashion designers can appeal against a
potentially negative verdict twice before it gets to Italy's
highest court, a process that could take years.
Previous tax cases involving celebrities in Italy have led
to out-of-court settlements.
In 2000 the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti paid more
than $12 million in back taxes, while former MotoGP world
champion Valentino Rossi agreed to pay $51 million to Italy's
tax agency in 2008.
($1 = 0.7779 euros)
($1 = 0.7467 euros)
(Additional reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by David
Holmes)