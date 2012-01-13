BRIEF-DNB CEO says more confident about losses from oil service industry
* Norway bank DNB's CEO Rune Bjerke says there is no doubt Norwegian economy has strengthened compared to 6 months ago
ROME Jan 13 Italy has been informed of an impending downgrade by S&P, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources.
* Norway bank DNB's CEO Rune Bjerke says there is no doubt Norwegian economy has strengthened compared to 6 months ago
BERLIN, June 13 A debate about who will succeeed Mario Draghi as President of the European Central Bank is harmful and superfluous, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.