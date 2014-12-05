BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
ROME Dec 5 Standard & Poors on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating from BBB to BBB-, just one notch above junk, citing the country's weak growth and poor competitiveness which undermine the sustainability of its huge public debt.
The downgrade is a blow for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who came to office in February pledging an ambitious reform agenda to lift Italy out of recession, but has seen the economy continue to shrink.
S&P forecast that Italian real economic growth would be just 0.2 percent in 2015, and growth would average 0.5 percent in the 2014-2017 period. It said its new BBB- rating carried a stable outlook, reflecting its expectation that Rome would enact growth-enhancing structural and budgetary reforms. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Steve Scherer)
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur