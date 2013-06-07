FLORENCE, June 7 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi was "a little misunderstood" on Thursday and is
open to taking more expansive measures to help growth, Italian
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday.
Saccomanni's comments come after Draghi said on Thursday
that he saw no need yet to use unconventional financing measures
to boost the economy.
Saccomanni, who worked with Draghi at the Bank of Italy,
also said that Italy should keep its deficit below 3 percent of
output and make structural reforms.
He said that the Italian government planned to revise the
property tax IMU so that it weighed less on people with lower
incomes. The reform of the tax would be funded through spending
cuts and changes to tax breaks, he added.