MILAN, July 17 Former Bank of Italy chief Mario
Draghi spoke of a "conflict of interest" within rating agencies
in an early 2011 testimony to magistrates as part of an inquiry
prompted by Moody's downgrade of Italian banks in May 2010,
local media said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors are still looking into a raft of downgrades by
global credit agencies S&P, Fitch and Moody's for debt-laden
Italy between 2010 and 2012 that triggered a sell-off of Italian
assets and fuelled criticism of the agencies.
Draghi, now at the helm of the European Central Bank, gave a
testimony to magistrate Michele Ruggiero on Jan. 24, 2011 in
Trani in southern Italy, while he was still Bank of Italy
governor, according to Mediaset television channel Canale 5.
According to Canale 5, Draghi told magistrates that the
increased volatility of bank shares was a consequence of the
agencies' valuations. He also said that the reputation of the
three rating agencies had diminished after they made some wrong
assessments during the subprime crisis.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters
that Draghi spoke to Italian magistrates in connection with the
probe, which is still in progress.
The Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank were not
immediately available for comment.
