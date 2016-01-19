MILAN Jan 19 Italy's constitutional court gave
the green light on Tuesday to a national referendum on the
duration of oil and gas drilling concessions in the country,
muddying the waters for companies operating in the sector.
The referendum was requested by some regional governments
and revolves around a law recently passed by parliament, as part
of broader economic reforms, that states concessions already
granted should last until the oilfield in question is depleted.
By doing this, the court said, the length of a concession
had to all extents and purposes been extended.
According to rules in Italy's constitution, the referendum
approved by the court should be held some time between April 15
and June 15.
Italy is keen to lure oil and gas producers to its shores
to help stimulate stagnating output that has contributed to
higher energy bills and dependence on imports.
But grassroots opposition to drilling and restrictive rules
and regulations, including a 12-mile ban around coasts except
for developers that already have permits in hand, has left
investors lukewarm, stifling investment.
Some of Italy's regional governments are opposed to drilling
platforms because of their impact on the environment and seismic
stability.
Oil major Eni and Edison, controlled by French
utility EDF, are offshore leaders in Italy. Anglo-Dutch
major Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
are also active in the country.
