MILAN, April 16 The private equity fund
controlling Ducati said on Monday this was an important week for
the sale of the Italian motor cycle manufacturer, which is being
courted by Volkswagen's VOWG_p-DE luxury unit Audi.
Audi is expected to announce the acquisition this week, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters last Wednesday.
Andrea Bonomi, head of the Investindustrial fund that owns
Ducati, said the talks with Volkswagen were no longer exclusive
but added that the German group "has demonstrated in the past
that it has the money, the technology and the long-term vision."
Asked whether Investindustrial wanted to keep a stake in
Ducati, Bonomi told reporters: "We wouldn't mind taking part in
the next growth phase."
