MILAN, April 1 Germany's Daimler AG
may be interested in buying Italian motorcycle maker Ducati,
which is also being courted by rival German carmaker Audi, the
premium cars arm of Volkswagen, newspaper Corriere
della Sera said on Sunday.
The paper said negotiations between Audi and Ducati's owners
were at an advanced stage but were not the only option on the
table.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that Audi was on the brink of acquiring Ducati for around 870
million to 875 million euros ($1.16-1.17 billion).
Corriere said the talks between the Investindustrial private
equity fund that controls Ducati and Audi were not exclusive and
that Daimler was looking at a possible deal.
It said Investindustrial did not want to sell out of Ducati
completely and a deal with Audi would leave open this
possibility, but Daimler, which already has a marketing
partnership with Ducati, could offer a better price.
($1=0.7509 euros)
