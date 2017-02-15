By Rod Nickel and Isla Binnie
| WINNIPEG/ROME
WINNIPEG/ROME Feb 15 Canada has raised concerns
with Rome about Italy's plan to require country of origin labels
on pasta sold there, Canada's agriculture minister said on
Wednesday about a move that is alarming Canadian wheat exporters
just as a free trade deal gained European approval.
Rome sent a draft decree to the European Commission in
December, seeking approval for labels on pasta sold in Italy
that would identify where the durum wheat was grown and milled
into semolina for pasta-making.
Canadian exporters and farmers fear the move would depress
prices in Canada, the biggest durum exporter, as it would
require Italian pasta makers to segregate supplies by country.
The European Union and Canada secured clearance earlier on
Wednesday for their contentious free trade deal.
"We're working back and forth with our officials. Anything
that would hurt the farmers, we don’t want,” Agriculture
Minister Lawrence MacAulay told Reuters in Winnipeg, in what
were the Canadian government's first comments on Italy's plan.
He said the impact on Canada would depend on how broadly
Italy applies the plan, but the minister's spokesman confirmed
later that Canada has "initial concerns."
European lawmakers have shown an increasing appetite for
labeling due to consumer demands for information about food, and
Italy has also said labeling would help its pasta industry
better compete with foreign competition. Such labeling might,
however, be considered disruptive to the single market, which EU
authorities are charged with safeguarding.
The "protectionist measure" would create extra cost for
Italian pasta-makers using Canadian supplies, resulting in lower
prices for Canadian farmers, said Cam Dahl, president of Cereals
Canada, an industry group whose members include farmers and crop
exporters Richardson International and Cargill Ltd.
Canadian durum farmers last year grew their biggest-ever
crop. Italy is Canada's biggest foreign durum buyer so far in
2016-17, as of December.
"More bad news stories just put more pressure on the entire
agriculture industry in Canada," said Morgan Nunweiler, whose
durum crop near Rosetown, Saskatchewan, was devalued by disease
last year.
It is too early for the European Commission to comment,
since it has up to three months to express observations after
receiving the decree in December, a Commission spokesman said.
The labeling plan has generated mixed reaction in Italy.
Italian farmers group Coldiretti supports the plan. But
pasta makers, while in favor of transparency, are concerned the
labels would confuse origin with quality, said Luigi Cristiano
Laurenza, secretary general of the Association of Pasta
Manufacturers of the European Union (UNAFPA).
The decree also contains provisions that are only valid for
Italy and could distort competition within the EU, he said.
Canada and Mexico won a similar labeling fight over the
United States in late 2015.
The United States repealed country of origin labels on meat,
after a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled against the
program.
MacAulay said he did not know if Ottawa was considering a
similar complaint to the WTO, but said Canada's aim is to "keep
trade flowing as freely as we can."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Isla Binnie
in Rome; Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in
Strasbourg; Editing by Matthew Lewis)