By Rod Nickel and Isla Binnie
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/ROME May 10 Italy has this
week formally asked the European Commission to allow it to
require country of origin labels on pasta sold there, raising
alarms for Canadian durum wheat exporters who fear the move will
dampen sales.
Italian Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina said on
Twitter on Monday that Italy had sent a decree to Brussels
spelling out proposals to label pasta and rice to show the
origin of the raw materials. Rome had send a draft decree of its
intent in December, but had not taken the formal step until now.
Italy is proposing that pasta packaging show where the wheat
was grown and milled.
Canadian exporters and farmers fear the move would depress
prices in Canada, the biggest global durum exporter, as it would
require Italian pasta makers to segregate supplies by country.
Italy's move comes as a Canada-Europe free trade deal moves to
final stages of approval.
"It's something that causes us significant concern because
it will increase the cost of moving durum into Italy," Cam Dahl,
president of industry group Cereals Canada, whose members
include Cargill Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp
, said on Tuesday.
Italy is Canada's second-biggest foreign buyer of durum so
far in the 2016-17 crop year, purchasing 522,000 tonnes from
August through March, according to Canadian government data.
Annual Canadian sales to Italy are worth an estimated C$248
million ($181.46 million), based on average export volumes and
International Grains Council price data.
The European Commission said it had not yet received
official notification from Italy and that it would then have
three months to make observations. If there are none, Italy
would be free to proceed with its plans.
European lawmakers have shown an increasing appetite for
labeling due to consumer demands for information about food.
Italy has also said labeling would help its pasta industry
compete with foreign competition.
Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in a
statement on Wednesday that he was assessing the potential
impact of the measure, and has raised concerns with members of
the European Commission.
Canadian durum farmers last year grew their biggest-ever
crop but are expected to sow less durum this spring after
disease downgraded quality.
Representatives of Cereals Canada will visit Italy later
this month to meet with pasta groups and Brussels to meet with
European Union officials.
Canada and Mexico won a similar fight over United States
meat labels in late 2015.
India and Thailand are the biggest global rice exporters.
($1 = 1.3667 Canadian dollars)
