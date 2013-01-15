MILAN Jan 15 Italy's stock market is
considering adding more commodity futures contracts as it gears
up to launch Europe's first futures market for durum wheat later
this month.
"We are studying other derivatives on other agricultural
products," Borsa Italiana Commodities head Ennio Arlandi said on
the sidelines of a conference. He would not specify which.
Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan exchange and is
controlled by the London Stock Exchange, will launch its
new AGREX futures for durum wheat on Jan. 21 in a move to help
Europe's pasta makers offset price volatility.
Italy is one of the world's leading producers of durum
wheat, which is used mainly to produce pasta in the continent
and couscous in North Africa and the Middle East.
"It's an excellent development," said Vincenzo Divella,
co-CEO of Italian pasta maker Divella. "We have the raw
material; we needed something like this to make us more
efficient."
The Paris bourse currently offers futures contracts for
milling wheat, rapeseed and maize.
Borsa Italiana's Arlandi declined to provide numbers on the
expected size of the AGREX market but said there was a lot of
interest and that he was confident liquidity would not be a
major problem.
Arlandi had masterminded Italy's IDEX power futures market
and said he did not rule out the development of a gas futures
contract.
Grain futures normally take a long time to attract a large
trading base. Trading volumes in a Canadian durum futures
contract have been small since its launch at the start of 2012.
Market players have said the Milan futures will not compete
directly with the market in Canada, since they serve two
distinct production zones and the Canadian futures are based on
higher quality grain.
The primary market maker on AGREX will be Casillo
Commodities, a firm specialized in the international trade of
durum wheat, while Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI will
provide liquidity.
"We buy 70 percent of our durum wheat in Italy, and this
market will allow us to better manage price volatility," Emilio
Ferrari, purchasing director at Italian pasta maker Barilla,
said.
Barilla, the biggest pasta maker in the world, advised Borsa
Italiana on the launch of AGREX. Unlike other pasta producers,
Barilla will have direct access to the market without having to
go through a bank.
"We will not become a marketmaker, since we want to show we
don't want to command the market," Ferrari said.
The AGREX futures will trade in 50 tonne contracts on the
Italian Derivatives Exchange Market (IDEM), with five maturities
available at any one time.
The delivery months will be March, May, September and
December.
The southern Italian town of Foggia has been chosen as
delivery point for the underlying grain.