ROME A force 4.0 tremor hit northern Italy on Sunday, one of the strongest of a series of aftershocks that have hit the area since it was struck by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake a week ago which killed seven people and made thousands homeless.

The Civil Protection Authority said the quake hit an area near Modena at around 1820 GMT and checks for damage were being carried out.

Thousands of people are still accommodated in tents or other makeshift housing a week after the original earthquake, the most serious to hit Italy since the 2009 shock in L'Aquila which killed almost 300.

An almost continuous series of minor aftershocks has rattled the area over the past days, making it potentially unsafe for many people to return to their badly damaged homes.

Last Sunday's earthquake carved a swathe of destruction across the prosperous Emilia Romagna region, destroying or damaging hundreds of buildings including homes, factories and farms as well as historic churches and castles.

The government of Prime Minister Mario Monti has declared a state of emergency and pledged emergency funding of around 50 million euros.

