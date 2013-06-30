UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
ROME, June 30 An earthquake was felt in parts of central and northern Italy on Sunday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the magnitude 4.4 quake was centred near Lucca in the Tuscany region. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.