CERNOBBIO, Italy Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday that Italy had no intention to apply for help from the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.

"We have no intention to apply for these kind of programmes," Grilli told reporters on the sidelines of a business event when asked if Italy had plans to tap ECB's bond-buying mechanism.

His words appeared rather more categorical than recent comments by Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has said it is too early to say whether Italy will apply.

ECB President Mario Draghi unveiled plans on Thursday for potentially unlimited purchases of bonds of up to three years maturity issued by countries that request a European bailout and fulfil strict domestic policy conditions.

(Reporting By Luca Trogni)