MILAN Oct 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks in the euro zone rose to a record
high of 353.9 billion euros ($394 billion) in September from
326.9 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Friday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the bloc, is closely
watched. A rise can be a sign of financial stress.
Earlier this year the central bank said the rise in Target2
reflected the creation of liquidity by the European Central Bank
through its quantitative easing programme.
