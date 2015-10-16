ROME Oct 16 Italy should use "exceptionally favourable" market conditions to cut its huge public debt, the Bank of Italy said on Friday, the day after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi presented a tax-cutting budget that eased previous targets for fiscal consolidation.

At an estimated 133 percent of GDP this year, Italy has the highest debt in euro zone after that of Greece.

To ensure "clear and progressive" debt reduction the government should "fully exploit the opportunity offered by exceptionally favourable financial and monetary conditions," the Bank of Italy (BOI) said in its quarterly economic bulletin.

Italy is recovering after a three-year recession and interest rates on government bonds are near record lows thanks to the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

The central bank said growth is likely to have continued in the third quarter "at a similar rate" as in the first two quarters. GDP rose by 0.4 percent in the first quarter and by 0.3 percent in the second.

Growth in 2015 as a whole is likely to be close to the government's official forecast of 0.9 percent, the BOI said.

Renzi's 2016 budget set out a raft of tax cuts but reduced public spending by much less than planned. It aims to keep the budget deficit inside EU limits but slows the pace of fiscal consolidation previously agreed with the European Commission. .

The debt-to-GDP ratio will fall next year for the first time in nine years, Renzi promised.

The premier said defiantly on Friday that if the Commission should reject the budget he would re-present it "as it is." . (Reporting By Gavin Jones)