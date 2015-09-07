(Repeats text unchanged to more subscribers)
* Cautious optimism at annual business meeting in Italy
* Renzi, who stayed away last year, gives speech
* Says his reforms starting to work
By Silvia Aloisi and Elvira Pollina
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 U.S. computer company
Hewlett-Packard is considering increasing investments
and hiring new workers in Italy after years of downsizing,
because, it says, it has faith, for the first time in a while,
that the country is on the mend.
"There is a lot still to be done, but the glass now is
looking half-full," said Stefano Venturi, the group's corporate
vice-president and its chief executive in Italy, where it has
three data centres and 5,000 employees.
His words echoed the cautious optimism in the air at an
annual forum of corporate and financial leaders that has long
been a barometer of the nation's business mood.
A fledgling economic recovery after the longest post-war
recession is giving companies cause for hope, while Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi says his ongoing reform agenda is helping
turn around the euro zone's third largest economy.
Over the past 18 months, Renzi has tackled the labour
market, the banking sector, education and the public
administration, among other areas, even though few reforms are
yet operational and their long-term impact remains to be seen.
Renzi turned up at the meeting to reel off his achievements
in a speech followed by two hours of questions from foreign and
domestic participants on the future of Italy.
All the executives said there was much more to be done to
bring Italy's growth in line with the rest of Europe, tackle
stifling bureaucracy and corruption, speed up the justice
system, cut taxes and keep control of tottering public finances.
But the overall atmosphere was in sharp contrast to last
year's gloomy discussions over the crisis and impatience at the
lack of progress, and an internal poll showed 69 percent of
participants had an excellent or good assessment of Renzi.
"My view of the government is very positive. Italy is out of
the recession and for the first time in I don't how many years
they are talking of raising the growth forecast," said Federico
Ghizzoni, CEO of top Italian bank UniCredit.
Italy's growth estimate of 0.7 percent this year is below
the European Union average, while Renzi's government has so far
failed to cut a huge public debt of 2 trillion euros.
BROKEN TABOOS
EU authorities and the International Monetary Fund still say
Italy is too slow in making structural reforms to tackle what
they see as the asphyxiating influence of vested interests from
unions and professional groups to taxi drivers.
Renzi, who last year skipped the Ambrosetti conference on
the shores of Lake Como to visit instead a hydraulic equipment
plant, this time turned up to boast about his accomplishments
and promise more reforms in the next 2-1/2 years before
elections.
"Italy is no longer a problem for Europe," he said, adding
that during his tenure 25 percent of the nearly 1 million jobs
lost during the crisis had been recovered.
He said this was thanks to his labour market reform which
eased firing restrictions and offered temporary tax breaks for
companies that hire workers on permanent contracts.
Though economists say it is way too early to tell is his
"Jobs Act" is having any impact on unemployment, entrepreneurs
praised Renzi for taking on trade unions and other lobby groups,
changing the perception of Italy as a country impervious to
change.
"He's done things in 18 months that weren't done in the past
40 years. He's broken taboos - on jobs, banks, the justice
system," said Venturi.
"For foreign investors like us, 50 percent of the decision
to invest money in a country depends on the credibility of its
leaders. There's faith he can take Italy out of the doldrums."
Sandro De Poli, CEO and Chairman of General Electric
in Italy and Israel, said Renzi was "at least a straight-talker
who gets to the point and explains how he plans to reach his
goals."
In his speech, Renzi said the business world should also
change its ways and that the days of the 'salotto buono' - a
system based on influence and connections that has bound top
Italian companies together for decades - were over.
