BOLOGNA, Italy Nov 26 Italy's economy shows signs of recovering, but that does not mean its structural problems have been solved, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Italy economy grew slowly in the first three quarters of the year after three years of contraction. The government forecasts gross domestic product will grow 0.9 percent for the full year.

Speaking at an economic conference in Bologna, Visco said there were "weak signs of a recovery in output and jobs," but warned against any complacency.

"We must not read into this cyclical rebound an indication that the growth problems of Italy's economy are resolved," he said.

Italy has failed to adapt to globalisation and digital technology, Visco said. Its companies responded to cheap imports from China by cutting costs rather than investing in technology, he said, which over time led to stagnant productivity and a loss of competitiveness.

The euro zone's third largest economy has barely grown on average in the last 15 years, while public debt has risen to a record high of 133 percent of output, the largest in the euro zone after Greece's.

According to the European Commission, Italy has become so uncompetitive that its potential growth rate - the speed at which the economy can expand without generating excessive inflation - is now less than zero.

Visco cited data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development which showed only 50 percent of Italians use a computer in their jobs, the lowest ratio in the whole OECD bloc, where the average is 70 percent.

At the same time, just over 30 percent of Italian workers are highly qualified - using a definition by the International Labour Organisation - compared with an EU average of 43 percent, and a rate of 49 percent in Scandinavian countries.