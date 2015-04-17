ROME, April 17 Italy probably posted modest
economic growth in the first quarter of this year, the Bank of
Italy said on Friday, reinforcing expectations that the country
is emerging from three years of recession.
In its quarterly economic bulletin the central bank also
said that the European Central Bank's bond buying programme
known as quantitative easing should raise Italian inflation by
more that 0.5 percentage points in both 2015 and 2016.
"Industrial production has risen modestly, according to our
evaluation, in the first months of the year; on the basis of
this data gross domestic product in the first quarter increased
slightly," the BoI said.
The bulletin also said Italian banks borrowed a total of 93
billion euros of cheap funds from the European Central Bank's
targeted lending operations (TLTROs) out of a total of 311 bln
euros lent by the ECB to euro zone banks.
