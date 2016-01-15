ROME Jan 15 The Italian economy is likely to grow by around 1.5 percent this year and in 2017, the country's central bank said on Friday, picking up from a 0.8 percent expansion seen for last year.

In its quarterly economic bulletin the central bank estimated that quarterly growth was a listless 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, the same rate as registered between July and September.

Investments and consumer spending are likely to strengthen this year, the bank said, although uncertainty persists over the prospects for foreign demand for Italian exports.

The central bank's forecasts for this year are more upbeat than those of the International Monetary Fund, which sees expansion of 1.3 percent and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which projects 1.4 percent.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is targeting growth of 1.6 percent in both 2016 and 2017.

The Bank of Italy cautioned that there were "significant risks" attached to its forecasts, and that these had risen over the last few weeks.

"In particular there is the possibility of a slowdown in emerging markets that may be more marked and more lasting than so far expected and could have major repercussions for financial and currency markets," it said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)