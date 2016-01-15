ROME Jan 15 The Italian economy is likely to
grow by around 1.5 percent this year and in 2017, the country's
central bank said on Friday, picking up from a 0.8 percent
expansion seen for last year.
In its quarterly economic bulletin the central bank
estimated that quarterly growth was a listless 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2015, the same rate as registered between
July and September.
Investments and consumer spending are likely to strengthen
this year, the bank said, although uncertainty persists over the
prospects for foreign demand for Italian exports.
The central bank's forecasts for this year are more upbeat
than those of the International Monetary Fund, which sees
expansion of 1.3 percent and the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development, which projects 1.4 percent.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is targeting growth
of 1.6 percent in both 2016 and 2017.
The Bank of Italy cautioned that there were "significant
risks" attached to its forecasts, and that these had risen over
the last few weeks.
"In particular there is the possibility of a slowdown in
emerging markets that may be more marked and more lasting than
so far expected and could have major repercussions for financial
and currency markets," it said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)