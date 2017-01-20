* Italy GDP seen rising 0.9 pct in 2016, 2017

* Central bank says debt hit new high last year

* Italy consistently grows less than its partners

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Jan 20 Italy's economy will continue to grow this year at roughly the same weak rate as seen in 2016 and 2015, the Bank of Italy said on Friday, while warning that the outlook was more likely to deteriorate than to improve.

The euro zone's third largest economy has been one of the most sluggish performers in the currency bloc for more than a decade and the gap with its peers is unlikely to close this year, according to the central bank's projections.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for number of days worked, probably increased 0.9 percent last year and will post an identical increase in 2017, the Bank of Italy said in its quarterly economic bulletin.

"Overall the risks for growth are still on the downside," the bulletin said, citing difficult conditions for Italy's banks and warning that global growth could be weaker than expected due to possible protectionist policies.

The forecasts were broadly in line with the BoI's previous estimates, made in July last year, and are close to those of the government, which sees growth of 0.8 percent last year and 1.0 percent in 2017, not adjusted for days worked.

Growth probably weakened slightly in the fourth quarter of last year, the bulletin said, estimating a 0.2 percent quarterly GDP rise following the 0.3 percent rate seen in the July-to-September period.

Forward indicators suggest "moderate" growth will continue in the first three months of this year, the bank said.

National statistics institute ISTAT will issue fourth quarter 2016 GDP data on Feb. 14 and full-year data on March 1.

Looking further ahead, the BoI said that at the end of 2019 Italy's GDP will still be four percentage points lower than it was at the end of 2007, before the start of the global financial crisis.

The bank, which has consistently over-estimated Italy's growth in recent years, forecast an expansion of 1.1 percent in both 2018 and 2019.

Italy's budget deficit last year was probably slightly below the government's latest target of 2.4 percent of GDP, the bulletin said, but it forecast the public debt hit another record high, rising about half a percentage point from the previous year.

At around 133 percent of GDP, Italy's public debt is the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, and has continued to climb despite repeated government pledges to get it on a downward path.