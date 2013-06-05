ROME, June 5 Italian companies are unable to obtain credit and the economy will not recover unless there is an increase in liquidity, the head of employers' lobby Confindustria said on Wednesday.

Giorgio Squinzi said at a Rome conference that so many Italian firms were going to the wall that when an international recovery finally begins Italy may no longer have the industrial capacity to benefit from it.

"We need liquidity to end the credit crunch," Squinzi said. "Once they have closed down, companies don't open again and the risk is that when the recovery comes Italy won't be able to participate because its engine will be broken".