* DBRS places Italy's rating under review with negative
implications
* Italian Economy Ministry considers to contest DBRS' move
* Decision to downgrade by a notch would bring Italy's
sovereign rating from A(low)to BBB (high)
By Giulia Segreti
MILAN, Aug 6 Italy's banks face the prospect of
higher funding costs after DBRS put the country's last "A"
credit rating on review citing uncertainty over a referendum
scheduled for the autumn on a set of changes to the
constitution.
A spokesperson said the unexpected move "irritated" the
Economy Ministry of Pier Carlo Padoan, who like Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi has said the government would resign if the
referendum does not approve the new measures which are central
to its agenda.
DBRS rates Italy "A (low)", making it the only one of the
four major agencies whose rating the European Central Bank can
use, to keep Italy in the top band for collateral requirements
for its lending to banks.
That means a downgrade from DBRS would raise the cost for
Italian banks of using government bonds as collateral for taking
loans from the ECB.
Padoan's ministry said on Saturday it is considering whether
to appeal against DBRS's move, which comes outside of its
regular schedule of ratings reviews.
"Our opinion is that there is a violation of the rules and
we are evaluating whether there are conditions to contest the
decision to review the rating outside the regular pre-announced
calendar," a ministry spokesperson said.
DBRS said in a statement it decided to review Italy's rating
as "political uncertainty surrounding a forthcoming
constitutional referendum and pressure on Italian banks...pose
downside risks to the ratings."
It also referred to the fragile performance of Europe's
third-largest economy and its high level of public debt-to-GDP.
DBRS' Fergus McCormick told Reuters that the different
factors created "cumulative concerns" and that the referendum on
a set was the biggest factor in the agency's decision.
McCormick said that although the government "has done a
tremendous amount... political risk is a real factor."
Like all review processes, the agency is expected to take
about three months to reach a decision.
"If a downgrade were to occur, an adjustment of more than
one notch is not likely," DBRS said. But a one-notch downgrade
would reduce Italy from A(low) to BBB (high), robbing of its
last A grade.
Under the collateral eligibility rules for ECB's liquidity
loans, a downgrade to BBB (high) would mean banks posting a
fixed-coupon 10-year bond would be charged 13 percent of the
value of the bonds instead of the 5 percent applied in the
higher category.
If DBRS does bring its ratings into line with its peers,
Italian banks, known to be the biggest supporters of the
domestic bond market, could be driven away from buying their own
sovereign debt, thereby pushing up the governments' borrowing
costs as well.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)