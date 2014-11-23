ROME Nov 23 The European Commission will give
the green light to Italy's 2015 budget and re-examine in March
whether promised reforms have been made to boost the ailing
economy, main Italian news outlets said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has expressed
confidence that the Commission will accept a budget which it
agreed to tighten last month to meet Brussels's requirements.
Italy's biggest newspapers and broadcast outlets said on
Sunday the Commission had given the "all-clear" to the document
and agreed with Renzi and economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan
that there had been "exceptional circumstances" in Italy in 2014
which should be considered in their assessment.
The Commission, due to announce its evaluation of Italy's
budget plans by the end of November, will also approve France's
and Belgium's budgets and review them in March, several of the
reports said, citing unnamed European Union sources.
Italy, which has seen its economy shrink some 9 percent
since 2007, agreed last month to adjust its original budget and
raise its target for cutting its deficit-to-GDP ratio.
Commission members decided at a meeting on Saturday to
approve Italy's budget while telling Rome to press ahead with
reforms and planning to review its progress next March, said the
reports.
Like Italy, France's persistent public deficits have placed
it at risk of penalties when its 2015 budget is reviewed. French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin has played down the risk of fines.
