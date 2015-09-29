ROME, Sept 29 The Bank of Italy said on Tuesday that it agreed with the government's recent upward revision of growth targets for this year and next.

In a report to parliament, the Italian central bank added that budget data over the first eight months of the year was in line with a full-year deficit target of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government earlier this month raised its 2015 growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent seen in April, and nudged up the 2016 outlook to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer)