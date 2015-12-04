ROME Dec 4 Italy's economy will grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, maintaining the same modest rate seen between July and September, and full-year growth will come in at 0.7 percent, national statistics bureau ISTAT forecast on Friday.

ISTAT said it its monthly bulletin that growth in the fourth quarter would continue to be weighed down by weak exports.

It spelled out that its 0.7 percent growth forecast for the full year was adjusted for the number of working days, whereas the full-year GDP data used for international comparisons, which will be published by ISTAT on March 1, is not work-day adjusted.

There are three more working days in 2015 than in 2014. Three extra working days is estimated to add around 0.1 of a percentage point to annual GDP, based on the experience of previous years.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has a non-workday adjusted growth target of 0.9 percent for 2015.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)