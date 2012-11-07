MILAN Nov 7 The European Commission sees Italy
in better shape than Spain next year, even though it will
forecast a slightly larger economic contraction and deficit than
Rome is currently predicting, an Italian newspaper reported.
According to Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the
Commission will forecast a 2.3 percent contraction in Italian
gross domestic product this year and a 0.5 percent decline in
2013. The Commission is due to publish its autumn economic
forecasts at 1200 GMT on Wednesday.
The Italian government forecasts a 2.4 percent decline in
output this year and 0.2 percent next year.
The Commission's forecasts are in stark contrast with
expectations that Spain's economy will suffer a contraction next
year almost as wide as the 1.6 percent drop seen this year,
according to leaked Commission forecasts for Spain published by
El Paisa on Tuesday.
Spain's inability to control its finances and manage a
spiralling banking crisis is exacerbating the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis and could potentially threaten Italy even
though Rome's fundamentals are sounder.
Tough fiscal discipline introduced by the technocrat
government of Mario Monti has kept a lid on Italy's finances,
but Rome is struggling to introduce measures to restart growth
and Italy's outlook is clouded by political uncertainty ahead of
a general election next spring.
Brussels sees the Italian economy rebounding in 2014, when
it expects it to grow by 0.8 percent, below the 1.1 percent
growth seen by the Italian government.
The Commission also expects Italy's deficit to be at 2.9
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 and 2.1 percent
of GDP in 2013. Both forecasts are slightly worse than the 2.6
percent and 1.8 percent of GDP predicted by Rome.
Spain's deficit is seen hitting a hefty 8 percent of GDP
this year and falling to only 6 percent in 2013, according to
Commission forecasts published in El Pais on Tuesday.