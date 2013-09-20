ROME, Sept 20 The Italian government on Friday
cut its forecasts for the economy this year and next and pledged
to correct a budget deficit that is heading for a slight
overshoot.
The new forecasts, approved at a cabinet meeting, see the
economy contracting by 1.7 percent this year compared with a
previous projection of -1.3 percent, made in April.
In 2014, growth is now seen at 1.0 percent, down from 1.3
percent previously.
The budget deficit is heading for 3.1 percent of output this
year, according to current trends, but Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomani told reporters it was important this was corrected
quickly in order to meet the EU's 3 percent ceiling.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)