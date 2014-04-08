ROME, April 8 Italy has cut its economic growth
forecasts for this year and 2015, according to a draft of the
government's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) being
discussed by the cabinet.
The draft of the DEF seen by Reuters cuts the 2014 growth
forecast to 0.8 percent from a 1.1 percent projection made in
September, and lowers the 2015 forecast to 1.3 percent from 1.7
percent.
The 2014 forecast remains above the expectations of most
independent economists. The European Commission and the
International Monetary Fund both forecast growth of 0.6 percent
this year, among the weakest performances of euro zone
countries.
(Reporting By Guiseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)