ROME, April 13 The Italian economy grew around
0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the
year, helped by a robust service sector, the Bank of Italy said
in a report published on Thursday.
Over the same period, the bank predicted that industrial
output slipped by around 0.5 percentage points by comparison
with the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing to an end two
consecutive quarters of growth.
"Uncertainty stemming from economic and political factors is
once again the main obstacle to growth (for Italian firms)," the
bank said.
The Italian government this week raised its gross domestic
forecast to 1.1 percent for 2017 from a previous target of 1.0
percent.
"The main factor contributing to GDP growth in the first
three months was the estimated positive performance of the
service sector," the bank said, adding that there was a margin
of error of 0.1 percentage points on its GDP forecast.
"In the first quarter, downside risks may be prevalent," it
said.
