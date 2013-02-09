* Bank of Italy chief warns Italy "must not lower its guard"
* Concern grows over uncertain election, pace of reform
* Industry body says consumption drop "worst in 50 years"
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 9 Financial markets remain keenly
focused on Italy's ability to control its public finances and
pursue reforms to lift its stagnant economy, European Central
Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
Confidence in Italy has been shaken in the run-up to
elections, after a strong campaign by former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi that has opened up the race and threatened the
prospects of stable government emerging after the vote.
"Italy must not lower its guard," Visco, the governor of the
Bank of Italy, said according to the text of a speech at a
conference in Bergamo.
"The attention of international investors continues to
focus, rightly, on our capacity to preserve balance in public
finances and to pursue with determination, an increase in our
development potential," he said.
He said periodic bouts of market tension, which have been
seen over the past few weeks as elections on Feb 24-25 approach,
underlined the fragility of Italy's economy, which the Bank of
Italy forecasts will shrink by 1 percent this year.
The main gauge of market sentiment towards Italy, the
difference or spread between yields on 10 year BTP bonds and
safer German Bunds has widened in recent days and briefly topped
300 basis points on Friday, up from 280 points a month ago.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn echoed the concern that the election could halt the course
of reform in the euro zone's third-largest economy, which is
stuck in recession with a public debt burden second only to
Greece in the 17-member bloc.
"It's a very fragile situation. Whatever colour the new
government in Italy has, it is important that it maintains the
course of reform," he told an Austrian magazine in an interview
published on Saturday.
ELECTION COUNTDOWN
The comments, as the election countdown begins, underline
concern about the vote, which pits former prime ministers Silvio
Berlusconi and Mario Monti in an uncertain three-way race for
power against centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani.
The agenda is dominated by the slack state of the Italian
economy, which is suffering from record unemployment and a
recession that has been deepened by almost two years of repeated
tax hikes and spending cuts.
On Saturday, retail industry association Confcommercio said
consumption in Italy had fallen 4 percent last year, which it
said was the biggest fall in 50 years.
Bersani is leading in the opinion polls but Berlusconi's
campaign has cut into his advantage and threatened to force the
centre-left and Monti to seek a potentially unstable coalition
deal after the election.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by fiery comic
Beppe Grillo, who rejects any alliance with the mainstream
parties, is also expected to take a large share of the vote,
adding an additional uncertainty factor.
Visco repeated the Bank of Italy's forecast that the economy
should start to recover in the second half of the year but said
it was vital that the next government continue on the reform
path laid out with its European partners.
He said it would have to focus on improving productivity,
strengthening investment and improving the efficiency of public
services but he also singled out the high overall tax burden as
a crucial factor weighing down the economy.