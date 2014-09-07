* Calls for results to follow reform promises
* Business leaders say government must move more quickly
* Renzi snubs meeting of business elite
By James Mackenzie and Silvia Aloisi
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 The annual meeting of
Italy's business elite on the shores of Lake Como was - again -
dominated by calls for reforms and gloomy discussion of an
economic crisis now well into its sixth year.
With Italy's economy back in recession, business leaders
sounded a note of impatience for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
the energetic 39-year-old who took office in February, to get on
with the task.
"In these past few years, I have seen little or no change in
this country," Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of auto giant
Fiat, Italy's biggest private-sector employer, told the
conference in Cernobbio.
In short order, Italy has had four different governments,
each of which has promised - and largely failed - to tackle
stifling bureaucracy and corruption, cut taxes, reform
inefficient labour market rules and keep control of tottering
public finances.
Renzi has vowed to attack the structural weaknesses in a
"1,000 day" programme that includes a major Jobs Act, a
sustained assault on red tape and a radical slimming-down of the
bloated political system.
Buoyed by a historic vote of over 40 percent in European
elections in May, Renzi enjoys an approval rating far ahead of
any of his rivals, running as high as 64 percent in the latest
Ipsos poll published in the Corriere della Sera on Sunday.
Increasingly, however, there are calls for the blizzard of
announcements to be followed up by concrete signs of progress.
"My judgement about the Renzi government is not negative. I
think they are managing a very difficult situation," said
Federico Ghizzoni, chief executive of Unicredit, Italy's largest
bank by assets. "But looking forward there is a need of further
acceleration," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines
of the Cernobbio conference.
LOBBIES
Gabriele Galateri di Genola, chairman of Generali, Europe's
third-biggest insurer, said more flexible labour laws and a
serious attack on public spending to allow taxes to be cut were
essential.
"I think any government which won 40 percent support got it
because people want it to do things that go beyond announcing
them enthusiastically. It may be unpopular but that's the price
of getting things done," he said.
Renzi has reacted to the calls for action with defiant
assurances that his programme is on track and wants the European
Union to permit a more flexible interpretation of its budget
rules to allow more scope for the government to support the
sickly economy.
But there have also been signs that he is losing sympathy
with the business elite. In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore
last week, he declared: "The establishment which is turning up
its nose is the same one that got the country into this
condition."
His decision to skip the Cernobbio meeting and instead visit
a hydraulic equipment plant in the northern town of Brescia
appeared to be a calculated snub to the legendary "poteri
forti", the network of business and social forces said to be the
real powers in Italy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has singled out
Italy for dragging its feet on long-promised structural reforms,
which have so far failed to make any impact on the thick web of
lobbies - from unions to professional groups from lawyers to
taxi drivers - that have defeated past reform efforts.
Last week's surprise ECB rate cut and pledge to put its
resources to use to support lending through a special
asset-buying programme has increased the pressure for action.
Several European economists and officials at the conference
said the problem in Italy was not drawing up the reforms or even
getting them through parliament.
"In Italy, it's a problem of implementation," ECB Executive
Board member Peter Praet said.
"The question is as usual the political support. We need to
be able to trust the commitment to reforms by governments,"
Praet added. "The problem is time consistency: you support
demand but then reforms do not come."
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Valentina Za, Gianluca
Semeraro; Editing by Will Waterman)