ROME, July 17 Italy's central bank on Friday
hiked its growth forecast for this year and 2016, saying
expansive monetary policy across Europe and a pick-up in
investments would help keep the euro zone's third-largest
economy heading out of a three-year recession.
In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy
projected growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in
2016, hiking previous forecasts of 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent
rises, respectively.
The revisions were primarily motivated by "a more positive
evolution of the external context, in large part attributable to
the effects of monetary policy", the Bank of Italy said.
The new forecasts bring the central bank in line with the
government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Italy's central bank
is slightly more optimistic than the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
