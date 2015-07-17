(Adds detail, background)
ROME, July 17 Italy's central bank on Friday
hiked its growth forecast for this year and 2016, saying
expansive monetary policy across Europe and a pick-up in
investments would help keep the euro zone's third-largest
economy heading out of a three-year recession.
In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy
projected growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in
2016, hiking previous forecasts of 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent
rises, respectively.
The new forecasts, which bring the central bank in line with
the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, are a positive
sign for the premier, whose approval ratings have dropped lately
as he has forged ahead with a number of measures aimed at
improving the country's lacklustre economy.
Still, the upward growth revisions are primarily the result
of external factors, rather than domestic moves, the central
bank said. It pointed to lower oil prices, a weaker euro and "a
more positive evolution of the external context, in large part
attributable to the effects of monetary policy".
The Bank of Italy also said any heightened uncertainty over
Greece's future in the euro zone posed some risk to Italy: there
would be a "rather modest" direct impact on financial and trade
links, but there could be "a negative effect on capital
markets", it said.
Italy posted its first quarterly growth in three years in
the first three months of 2015. According to the new forecasts,
the economy should recover about a quarter of what it lost
during the global financial and economic crisis by the end of
2016, the bank said.
The bank also raised its inflation forecast, projecting
consumer prices would rise 0.2 percent this year, having said in
January it expected the rate to drop 0.2 percent. Prices should
rise 1.1 percent in 2016, it said.
Turning to unemployment, the central bank said the jobless
rate was expected to fall to 11.9 percent in 2016 from 12.6
percent in 2014.
The bank said it was too difficult to calculate the possible
benefits from recent changes to Italy's labour laws -- a package
dubbed "Jobs Act" by the premier.
However, it welcomed a new measure that reduces the
difference between how much it costs a business to employ
workers and those workers' take-home pay. The move is likely to
increase employment, the bank said.
The central bank's forecasts are slightly more optimistic
than those given by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development.
