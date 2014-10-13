* Junior minister suggests Italy open to Commission requests

* PM Renzi seeks expansionary 2015 budget, higher deficit

* Italy to finalise budget plans on Wednesday

By Roberto Landucci

ROME, Oct 13 Italy could slightly adjust its budget plans if the European Union asked it to do more to rein in borrowing, a Treasury junior minister said on Monday.

EU sources have told Reuters the European Commission will probably reject Italy's multi-year Stability Programme as it stands because of Rome's decision to delay balancing its budget in structural terms until 2017. .

Treasury Undersecretary Enrico Zanetti did not confirm or deny the European Union had asked Italy to amend its plans, but told Reuters that "having to discuss with the EU at most a few percentage points is not such a terrible thing."

It remains to be seen whether Zanetti's flexible stance is shared by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has sided with France in a tussle with the Commission and Germany, who contine to argue for budgetary rigour rather than finding scope to boost the economy.

Italy's Stability Programme unveiled by the government last month raised its targets for the fiscal deficit and put back by a year a commitment to balance the budget when adjusted for the effects of the business cycle and one-off items.

The programme envisages only a marginal reduction in the structural deficit next year of 0.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with a 0.5 percent correction requested by the Commission.

"If there should be requests from the EU we will discuss them, but in any case they are requests which would certainly not upset the general framework of the budget," Zanetti said on the margins of a conference in Rome.

Italy's definitive budget plans are due to be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday and immediately dispatched to Brussels to meet an official Oct. 15 deadline.

Renzi, who wants the EU to waive its current fiscal rules to allow more public investment, has laid the framework for an expansionary budget with about 11 billion euros ($14 billion) of extra new borrowing next year.

Last month he hiked the target for the 2015 fiscal deficit from 1.8 percent to 2.9 percent, right up against the EU's 3 percent ceiling.

While Italy has in recent years managed to keep its deficit in line with the EU's limit, its public debt - the second highest in the euro zone as a percentage of GDP - has risen steadily to record highs above 130 percent of national output.

The European Commission, supported by Germany, says only by cutting its annual budget deficits can Italy rein in the debt, while Renzi says the rise in debt has been due to persistent recession which is only exacerbated by fiscal tightening.

Italy, the euro zone's most chronically sluggish, says it needs extra budget leeway due to the "exceptional circumstances" of its third recession the last six years.

However, recession and stagnation have become the rule rather than the norm for Italy, which has posted average growth of approximately zero since the start of the century.

Zanetti said the budget would redistribute about 23 billion euros in terms of taxes, investments and spending cuts. (1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro) (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)