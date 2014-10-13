* PM Renzi seeks expansionary 2015 budget, higher deficit
* Renzi says to cut taxes by 18 bln euros next year
* Italy to complete budget plans on Wednesday
* Bank of Italy justifies looser budget if leeway used well
(Recasts, adds PM Renzi comments)
By Roberto Landucci and Francesco Guarascio
ROME/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi on Monday promised sweeping tax and spending cuts
to help boost growth and jobs next year, as the European
Commission considers whether to reject his budget plan for
reducing debt too slowly.
Speaking to a conference of business leaders, Renzi said he
would reduce taxes by 18 billion euros ($22.8 billion) in 2015,
with 6.5 billion being set aside to slash a widely criticised
regional labour tax known as IRAP.
"It's the biggest tax reduction ever attempted," Renzi said.
Another 10 billion euros would go to extending an income-tax
cut for low earners introduced earlier this year; 1 billion
euros for tax breaks to companies that hire new full-time staff;
and 500 million euros to help families, Renzi said.
He also announced 16 billion euros in cuts from a spending
review in the budget, due to be unveiled on Wednesday just in
time to meet an EU deadline, but gave no details.
The premier announced the cuts as the European Union weighs
whether to ask Italy, now back in recession for the third time
since 2008, to do more to rein in borrowing.
Italy's public debt is the second highest in the euro zone
as a percentage of GDP, and it has risen steadily to record
highs above 130 percent of national output.
The budget plans, which include 11 billion euros in
additional new borrowing next year, will delay the reduction of
this debt pile, potentially setting Rome against the European
Commission, which monitors national budget plans.
But the government could slightly adjust its plans if the EU
wants it to further rein in borrowing, Treasury Undersecretary
Enrico Zanetti said earlier on Monday.
EU sources have told Reuters the European Commission will
probably reject Italy's multi-year Stability Programme as it
stands because of Rome's decision to delay balancing its budget
in structural terms until 2017. .
Zanetti declined to confirm or deny that Italy had been
asked to amend its plans, but he told Reuters that "having to
discuss with the EU at most a few percentage points is not such
a terrible thing."
France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, announced in
September it would aim to bring its deficit below the EU ceiling
of 3 percent of GDP by 2017, four years later than originally
planned. Renzi has sided with Paris in its tussle with the
Commission and Germany, who continue to argue for budgetary
rigour rather spending more to boost the economy.
Earlier on Monday, the Bank of Italy appeared cautiously to
back the government, saying a delay in fiscal consolidation
could be justified if it were used to lift growth effectively.
EXPANSIONARY PLANS
Renzi last month raised the target for Italy's 2015 deficit
from 1.8 percent of GDP to 2.9 percent, right up against the EU
limit. Italy's Stability Programme has also put back by a year a
commitment to balance the budget when adjusted for the effects
of the business cycle and one-off items.
The programme envisages only a marginal reduction in the
structural deficit next year of 0.1 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), compared with a 0.5 percent correction requested
by the Commission.
"If there should be requests from the EU, we will discuss
them, but in any case they are requests which would certainly
not upset the general framework of the budget," Zanetti said.
Renzi, who wants the EU to ease its current fiscal rules to
allow more public investment, scored one success last week,
winning a confidence vote in parliament that allows him to move
on with plans for more flexible hiring and firing by businesses.
The chairman of the euro zone's finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands, said in Brussels that as far as
enforcing EU rules was concerned, Italy's situation was
different to France's precisely because its deficit was still
inside EU limits.
The European Commission, supported by Germany, says only by
cutting its annual budget deficits can Italy rein in the debt.
Renzi says debt has risen because of persistent recession, which
is only exacerbated by fiscal tightening.
Italy, the euro zone's most chronically sluggish economy,
says it needs extra budget leeway due to the "exceptional
circumstances" of its third recession in the last six years.
However, recession and stagnation have become the rule
rather than the exception for Italy, which has posted average
growth of approximately zero since the start of the century.
($1 = 0.7887 euro)
(Writing by Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)